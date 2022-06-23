SSC exams start on Nov 14, HSC on Dec 2

The examinations of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will start from November 14 and December 2 respectively. The exams will be held in two sessions – from 10am to 11.30am and then from 2pm to 3:.30pm, according to the exam schedule announced today by the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Division.

The Madrasa Education Board had previously announced that the Dakhil exams, equivalent to the SSC, would be held on Nov 14. Twenty lakh students are preparing for the SSC examinations and some 15 lakh students for the HSC examinations this year.

This year, in the changed situation, the students will have to take exams only on the three elective subjects in the short syllabus in SSC and HSC. Educational institutions reopened on September 12 after being closed since March of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.