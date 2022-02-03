SSC exams to begin on Nov 14: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today said the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will begin across the country on November 14. “The closure of educational institutions was imposed by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the pandemic had not emerged, the SSC exams would have been started in the first week of February like in other years,” she said.

The education minister said this at a press conference on SSC or equivalent examinations at the conference room of the Ministry of Education here. This year, in the tolerable situation of the pandemic, the students will have to give the exams on three elective subjects with short syllabus, she added.

She said a total of 22 lakh 27 thousand 113 candidates are taking part in SSC and equivalent examination this year. “This year’s SSC or equivalent examinations will be held in a total of 3,679 centers. The number of educational institutes is 29, 035,” she said. Some 18 lakh 998 candidates will take part in the SSC or Dakhil or SSC (Vocational) examinations of 9 general boards, madrasahs and technical education boards across the country, she added.