SSN allowances being sent to beneficiaries’ mobile wallets: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government is sending allowances under social safety net (SSN) programmes directly to the beneficiaries’ mobile wallets to get rid of middlemen.

“We have been trying to send different allowances directly to the hands of the actual beneficiaries since long so nobody is there between the beneficiaries and they can use the money whatever they want,” she said.

The premier said this while inaugurating different allowances distribution ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said the government wants the allowances being given to different segments of destitute people are reached their hands properly and the job is being done by the mobile financial service (MFS) operators –Nagad and bKash.

Mentioning that the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had started different works for rural people such as rural social welfare activity to change the fate and livelihood of the people, Sheikh Hasina said they (Awami League) after coming to power have taken up the unfinished schemes of Bangabandhu and are working for their (rural people) welfare.

The allowances were given directly through MFS following G2P system among the old age, widow, husband-abandoned women and financially insolvent physically challenged persons as well as education stipends to the physically challenged students under the SSN programmes.

Deputy Commissioners of Chandpur, Pirojpur, Lalmonirhat and Netrokona districts were connected with the distribution ceremony where Members of the Parliament of local constituencies, Superintends of Police, Chairmen of Zila Parishads, Awami League leaders and officials concerned were present.

Beneficiaries also talked with the Prime Minister and expressed their gratitude to her for the allowances.

They thanked the Prime Minister for sending the allowances to their mobile wallets and said it would facilitate them to spend the money easily to fulfill their necessities.

Social welfare minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, MP also spoke on the occasion where social welfare secretary Mohammad Jainul Bari gave welcome speech.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the event.