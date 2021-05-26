Standing by people during disasters is AL’s tradition: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said standing beside the country’s people during disasters is the culture and tradition of his party.

He came up with the remark while speaking at a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence in the capital.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the government took all necessary measures to bring the people of the country’s coastal areas to safe shelter centres before cyclone ‘Yaas’ makes landfall.

About the statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhul Islam Alamgir on cyclone ‘Yass’, he said before Fakhrul issued the statement, the government took all-out measures to deal with the cyclone.

“Not lip service… standing beside the people during disasters is the culture and tradition of the ruling Awami League,” he said.

Calling upon the people to follow the health guidelines to prevent coronavirus infections, Quader said the increasing trend of COVID-19 infections and deaths are noticed in the country, while black fungus becomes a new threat and a matter of concern now.

“There is negligence among the people in following the health guidelines and wearing masks. Now it is an urgent for all to be aware of it,” he said, adding that if people continue showing negligence to this end, it would be quite impossible to prevent the rising trend of coronavirus infection.

Reiterating that the country will reach the expected destination under the bold leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said overcoming the coronavirus pandemic, the world will get normal again, Insha Allah.

Quader greeted the members of Buddhist community on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, an auspicious day that marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Congratulating Bangladesh Cricket Team for series win against Sri Lanka, he hoped that the Tigers would continue to win in the future too.