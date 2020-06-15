Home / National / Details

State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away

14 June 2020, 1:14:44

State Minister for Religious Affairs Alhaj Advocate Sheikh Md Abdullah passed away late night yesterday at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital at age 74.

“He breathed his last at 11.45 pm (on Saturday)at CMH,” a personal aide to the state minister told BSS.

Abdullah’s assistant private secretary (APS) Sheikh Nazmul Haque Shaikat briefly added that he died of old age complications.

Abdulah was Awami League’s religious affairs secretary as well, while he hailed from Gopalganj, the ancestral home district of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Family members or others concerned could not be immediately available for detailed information including the funeral plans.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their deep shock at his demise while they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Both the President and the Premier conveyed as well deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

