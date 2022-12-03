Streams of people will flock together even outside Polo Ground rally of PM: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said Chattogran city will witness a human sea with the gathering of eight to ten times more people than expected in the Sunday’s Polo Ground public rally of the Prime Minister.

“Eight to ten times more people will gather than expected outside the Polo Ground after filling up the field. And this will happen in reality as a huge enthusiasm has ignitated among the people of Chattogram,” he said.

The minister told reporters after visiting the place of the public rally of the premier scheduled for Sunday at Polo Ground of the port city along with the leaders of Awami League different units including Chattogram city, South and North.

Expressing his satisfaction over the preparations of the rally Hasan said the Polo Ground is one of the biggest fields in Chattogram. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman held a public rally here while his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also held rally in the field, he added.

He said those public meetings were filled-up with huge gatherings and, even, people were gathered out of the field. It is expected that about eight to ten times more people will gather outside the field after filling the ground, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

The minister said BNP had built a stage leaving one third place of the field behind during their rally a few days ago and half of the field in front was filled.

Replying to a query, he said, “It is our responsibility to appear before the people as we formed the government with the verdict of the countrymen. It is our duty as a party of the commoners to present that where the country was before, where it has gone now, what we have done for the people and where we want to take the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will raise those issues before the people.”

He said Awami League is a party of mass people and it works for the welfare of the countrymen. Bangladesh has been raised into a new height in the last 14 years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

He said the country left behind India and Pakistan in per capita income.

He said it is expected that the premier will inaugurate many development activities before the public rally in Chattogram.

The minister said Bangladesh is marching ahead indomitably. On the other hand, BNP is the chief patron of anti-liberation forces and militants and ‘we could not hand over the country to them. We will also explain it before the people’, he added.

He said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday has reiterated that they will hold their rally in Naya Paltan. In fact, their main intention is not rally, but to create chaos and instability in the country, said Hasan.

He said the Suhrawardy Udyan has been allocated for their (BNP) rally as they can hold it smoothly and peacefully. But, they don’t want to go there, he added.

He said the government could not give permission and license to anyone to create anarchy. But, BNP wants to create chaos, he added.

The minister said BNP wants to take the country back as they are chanting the slogan ‘Take Back Bangladesh’. They want the era of Bangla Bhai, Sykh Abdur Rahman and to create ‘Hawa Bhaban’ and ‘Khoab Bhaban’, he added.

AL Chattogram South district unit president Moslem Uddin Ahmed, MP, its general secretary Mafizur Rahman, city unit acting president Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, its general secretary AJM Nasir Uddin, North district unit president MA Salam, its general nsecretary Sheikh Ataur Rahman and Chattogram Zila Parishad chairman ATM Pearul Islam, among others, were present.