Streets are not BNP’s ancestral property: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the city streets are not ancestral property of any particular political party.

“The city streets are not ancestral property of BNP but those belong to the people. The city streets are of Dhaka dwellers. Those are not given lease to any party,” he told a party conference here.

The Lalbagh Thana unit of Awami League arranged the conference at Lalbagh’s Nababganj Park in the capital.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir threatened that the city streets would now remain under the BNP’s control.

“If you (BNP men) want to wage movement, you can do so on the city streets peacefully. Do not create anarchy in the name of movement. The city streets are not given lease to any party,” he said.

The AL general secretary warned if the BNP men want to create anarchy in the name of movement, the AL leaders and activists will not remain idle.

He said the BNP hired some people to wage a movement but they no will longer stay on the streets.

There was a hotchpotch situation of 20-party alliance during the last general elections and now the BNP leaders are uttering hollow words, he added.

Quader said the conspirators do not know that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, like Bangabandhu, does not know how to retreat and she is never afraid of them.

If Sheikh Hasina does not remain in power, Bangladesh will no longer exist, he added.

The plotters do not know that if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina loses, Bangladesh, its independence and the spirit of Liberation War will lose, the minister said.

Asking the AL men not to breach the party’s discipline, he warned that Sheikh Hasina would not spare those who will create chaos.

“You cannot become a leader by shouting slogans, creating chaos and showing strength. Whoever is popular in his or her locality will be a leader,” Quader said.

Chaired by Lalbagh Thana AL general secretary Matiur Rahman, the conference was addressed, among others, by AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque and Kamrul Islam, organising secretary Mirza Azam, legal affairs secretary Najibullah Hiru, central leader Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmad Mannafi and its general secretary Humayun Kabir.