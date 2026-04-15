Strict Measures Against Bogus Freedom Fighters, 6,476 Names Revoked

The government has initiated strict measures against the inclusion of fake names in the list of freedom fighters, stated Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan.

He provided this information on Wednesday (April 15), responding to a written question from Akhter Hossain, Member of Parliament for Rangpur-4 constituency, during the 14th day of the first session of the Thirteenth National Parliament, presided over by Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.

The minister stated that a total of 6,476 names have been revoked from the freedom fighter list since the establishment of the National Freedom Fighter Council (JAMUKA).

He further informed that identifying non-freedom fighters is an ongoing process. Necessary actions are being taken based on investigations into complaints. Many individuals had included their names in the Indian list using false information; strict decisions are being made against them after verification.

The minister mentioned that 842 complaints have been filed from August 2024 to date. Among these, final recommendations have been made to revoke 481 names after investigation, which applies to gazetted lists, Lal Muktibarata, and the Indian list.

He informed the Parliament that JAMUKA’s sub-committee conducts investigations and hearings after receiving complaints. If an individual is proven to be a non-freedom fighter, recommendations are made to revoke their certificate and all associated benefits.

The minister also stated that the same process would be applied to any area of the country, including Rangpur-4. Additionally, work to make the list more transparent based on specific complaints will continue.