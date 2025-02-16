Strictly maintain law and order, strengthen market monitoring, CA asks DCs

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to strictly maintain law and order and strengthen market monitoring in the country.

“Maintaining the country’s law and order is the top priority of the government, so the DCs should not fail in any way to this end,” he said while inaugurating three-day DCs Conference in Shapla Hall of his office here.

Prof Yunus said running a government is a team work, adding the Bangladesh government should be a team where no one should do any mistake that makes the whole team deprived of success.

He stressed the need for maintaining coordination in the works of police and civil administration, asking them to comply with discipline in their works.

The chief adviser also directed the DCs to work sincerely to protect the rights of the minorities.

“Our duty is to protect the rights of the minorities. The responsibility of the government is to ensure protection for all,” he said, calling on the minority people to enjoy their rights as citizens since the government is ready to serve them.

About market monitoring, Prof Yunus suggested starting a competition among the district administrations in supervising markets across the country.

If a system of ranking is developed in supervising markets within the district administrations, their contribution to market monitoring could be recognised, he said.

About birth registration, the chief adviser said the government must provide smooth service to the people in issuing birth certificates as this is their civic rights.

He observed that the people sometimes face trouble in getting NID and passports for lack of birth certificates.

Mentioning that getting passports is one of the civic rights of the countrymen, the chief adviser asked the authorities concerned to take steps to stop any kind harassment of people in issuing passports.

He said the government earlier announced that police verification will not be required in issuing passports.

Prof Yunus also asked the authorities concerned to make the online land registration process fully operational.

“The land registration process has been made online but why it is not being implemented. Where is the problem?” he said.

He also directed the DCs to pay attention to the primary education to resolve problems.

CA’s Principal Secretary Siraz Uddin Mia, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sharf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Farida Khanom and Deputy Commissioner of Panchagarh Md Sabet Ali also spoke on the occasion.

According to the Cabinet Division, a total of 353 proposals will be presented at this year’s conference by DCs and divisional commissioners.

This year’s DC conference will feature 34 working sessions with various ministries and departments.

The conference will end on Tuesday.