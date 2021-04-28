Strong earthquake jolts parts of country

A strong earthquake, measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit different parts of the country including its capital this morning.

The earthquake jolted around 8:21 am and its epicenter was neighbouring Asam in India, approximately 13,104 kilometers away from the capital, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) here today.

“It was a strong tremor and its intensity was 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale,” said meteorologist Bazlur Rashid. The earthquake is likely to feel in various areas adjacent to its epicenter including Sylhet, Mymensingh, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari, he said.

No damage due to the quake was known immediately.