Suspension on countrywide public transport movement ongoing

A ban announced by government on the movement of all public transports except goods carriers and rickshaws for 72 hours from 6am today to 6am of July 1 in a bid to contain the coronavirus (Covid-19) spread is going on. The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification yesterday regarding the curb on public transport movement, adding some conditions and points to the ongoing restrictions and programmes to restrain coronavirus transmission taking into account the current situation of Covid-19.

It said the restrictions would have to be implemented through regular patrolling by members of law enforcement agencies. According to the notification, all shopping malls, markets, tourist spots, resorts, community and recreation centers remained closed. Restaurants and eateries can sale foods only through takeaway or online services between 8am to 8pm.

Government and non-government institutions manage their own transportation for carrying required numbers of officials and employees. Consciousness raising campaign for wearing facemasks by people would have to be further strengthened and if required legal actions should be taken, the gazette notification said.

The government imposed the countrywide restrictions on public movement on April 5 this year and enforced the ‘strict lockdown’ from April 14. The ‘lockdown’ was later extended several times.