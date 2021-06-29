Suspension on countrywide public transport movement ongoing
A ban announced by government on the movement of all public transports except goods carriers and rickshaws for 72 hours from 6am today to 6am of July 1 in a bid to contain the coronavirus (Covid-19) spread is going on. The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification yesterday regarding the curb on public transport movement, adding some conditions and points to the ongoing restrictions and programmes to restrain coronavirus transmission taking into account the current situation of Covid-19.
It said the restrictions would have to be implemented through regular patrolling by members of law enforcement agencies. According to the notification, all shopping malls, markets, tourist spots, resorts, community and recreation centers remained closed. Restaurants and eateries can sale foods only through takeaway or online services between 8am to 8pm.
Government and non-government institutions manage their own transportation for carrying required numbers of officials and employees. Consciousness raising campaign for wearing facemasks by people would have to be further strengthened and if required legal actions should be taken, the gazette notification said.
The government imposed the countrywide restrictions on public movement on April 5 this year and enforced the ‘strict lockdown’ from April 14. The ‘lockdown’ was later extended several times.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: