Tajul demands maximum punishment for Hasina, ‘mastermind of all evil deeds’

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Muhammad Tajul Islam today pleaded for maximum punishment for ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, terming her as the mastermind of all the evil deeds.

“Sheikh Hasina is the mastermind of all the crimes. She is an unrepentant, heartless criminal. She deserves the maximum punishment. No mercy should be shown to her regarding the death penalty,” he said.

“For the murder of 1,400 people she ought to have been hanged 1,400 times. But since that is not possible, it is appropriate to impose the maximum punishment in order to establish rightful justice, so that in future no one can kill the citizens of their own country in this way,” Tajul added..

He was placing arguments in the case against Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who already pleaded guilty and became an approver.

The chief prosecutor also pleaded for maximum punishment for another accused Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal – naming him as one of the “Gang of Four” responsible for suppressing the July-August Mass Uprising and asking that no leniency be shown to him.

For former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, who, Tajul said has, became an approver and cooperated with the court by providing information in accordance with the law and helping to uncover the truth, it is up to the tribunal to take an appropriate decision regarding him.

In addition, the Chief Prosecutor appealed for compensation to be provided to the victims of the July-August Mass Uprising from the assets of the convicted offenders.

Earlier, a total of 54 prosecution witnesses – including the father of July martyr Abu Sayed, National Citizen’s Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and journalist Mahmudur Rahman – testified in the case and were cross-examined by the defence counsel.

On June 17, ICT-1 published notices in two national dailies asking Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to surrender before the court by June 24.

“As per Rule 31 of the International Crimes (Tribunal-1) Rules of Procedure, 2010 (Amendment 2025), they are ordered to surrender before this tribunal on June 24, 2025. Otherwise, the trial will proceed in absentia under Section 10A of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973,” the notice said.

The tribunal issued the notices on June 16 after taking cognizance of the formal charges submitted on June 1.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul informed the court that Hasina and Kamal were absconding, citing intelligence reports suggesting that they were in India.

The prosecution brought five charges of crimes against humanity and mass killings against Hasina, Kamal and Abdullah Al-Mamun, based on a probe report filed by the ICT investigation agency on May 12. The tribunal framed the charges against the trio on July 10.