Tajul urges all to buy sacrificial animals through online platform

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister M Tajul Islam today inaugurated an online sacrificial cattle market urging everyone to buy and sell animals through online to prevent Coronavirus. He purchased a cow for the holy Eid-ul-Azha sacrifice after the inauguration of ‘DNCC Digital Animal Hut’ organized by Dhaka North City Corporation and e-Cab, said a press release.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Tajul advised the people to use the digital platform at the union level to include all the people of the country in online animal buying and selling without going to the market to avoid public gatherings due to the high incidence of Corona infection in the country.

“The situation of Covid-19 has become more dire this year compared to the last year and we need to be more careful to avoid crowds… Last Eid-ul-Azha cattle market has faced many challenges and we have succeeded and I believe that this year too we would be able to deal with the joint efforts of all,” he said.

He said all people need to be involved in online shopping. Those who do not know very well about digital technology or digital transactions need to figure out ways to integrate into digital platforms. He also emphasized on running campaigns to encourage people to increase online shopping on digital platforms through the media.

“Livelihood of people including economic activities has come to a standstill due to the Corona crisis in different countries but it has not been able to make such an impact in our country as a result of taking multi-dimensional management under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he added.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor M Atiqul Islam presided over the function while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Sham Rezaul Karim, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Mostafa Jabbar, State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed Palak attended the event.