Take prompt measures to help Amphan-hit people: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked all concerned to take prompt measures relating to reconstruction of damaged houses and distribution of cash incentive and relief materials among the people affected by the cyclone ‘Amphan’ that made landfall in Bangladesh on Wednesday evening.

“The work on assessment of overall damages of houses, embankments and roads caused by the cyclone as well as distribution of relief materials and safe drinking water and repairing damaged electricity supply lines in the

affected areas started from this morning,” said a press release of the Press Wing of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The premier has been monitoring and reviewing round the clock the situation arising out of the cyclone and giving necessary instructions considering the overall condition to mitigate sufferings of the cyclone-hit people, the release quoted PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah as saying.

As per the directives of the prime minister, Tofazzel said, they asked all the district and upazila officials to work in coordination with the concerned ministries and organisations to estimate the damages caused by Amphan and

take measures accordingly.

The PMO, particularly its secretary and directors, have already started working on the matter in coordination with the deputy commissioners (DCs) of the cyclone-affected districts and decided to continue the efforts as usual

even on the holidays following the premier’s directives, the release said.

It said the prime minister is seeing files offline and online regularly alongside joining the meetings of cabinet, ECNEC, budget, National Disaster Management Council and video conferences with leaders and grassroots officials of 64 districts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The PMO has been working tirelessly for the last two days to shift the people safely to the cyclone centres by making arrangements for their foods and introducing healthcare facilities as well as maintaining social

distancing,” the release added.