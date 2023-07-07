Tamim withdraws retirement decision after meeting with PM

A day after his shocking retirement, Tamim Iqbal today withdrew it in a dramatic move.

The decision to withdraw the retirement decision came after his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this afternoon.

Tamim was accompanied by his wife, former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon during his meeting with the Premier at her official Ganabhaban residence.

“The honourable Prime Minister invited me to her residence. She rebuked me for my decision and asked me to play again. I can say no to everyone, but it is impossible to say no to someone like PM. So, I have come out from the retirement,” Tamim said today outside the PM residence.

He also said that the PM gave him one month and half months break from the cricket for his treatment.

“I spent some times with PM. My wife, Mashrafe bhai and Papon bhai were with me.

Mashrafe bhai called me and Papon bhai is also here. They are the big factors (to withdraw the retirement decision). PM gave me one and half months break from the cricket for my treatment and other things.”

This meant Tamim will come back to cricket during Asia Cup, but he didn’t clear whether he would return as captain or just a player.

Just three months before the World Cup, Tamim’s announcement to retire from the International cricket came as a shock.

He didn’t reveal anything behind the decision at just the age of 34. But it is believed that the statement of BCB president played a big role in his decision.

Tamim has been struggling with his back issue of late. Due to this issue, he missed the one-off test against Afghanistan. Before the ODI series also, he complained about stiff back but said he would assess his fitness by playing the first ODI.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan, however, lashed out at Tamim for this statement.

In an interview with local media, he questioned Tamim’s integrity, saying that International cricket is not a gully cricket that a player can assess his fitness by playing here.

Papon who termed Tamim’s retirement decision as emotional and hasty, however, relieved after the opener withdrew it.

“It’s a matter of big relief. I assumed he took the decision emotionally. If we don’t have captain, how can we play?” Papon said while talking to reporters outside of the PM residence.

“He didn’t receive my call. If I could sit with him and talk, I am sure I could have convinced him. Today we were called on by the Prime Minister. Tamim said he would withdraw his retirement letter. But he has taken one and a half months leave for regaining his physical and mental fitness.”