Tanvir makes debut as Bangladesh asked to bat first in 3rd T20

Bangladesh were sent to bat first in the third and final T20 of the series after England captain Jos Buttler won the toss for the first time in last nine matches at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Bangladesh handed debut to left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam while Shamim Patwari returned to the fold as part of the side’s two changes from the previous game.

The hosts however are aiming to whitewash England for the first time in any format of the cricket following their six-wicket and four-wicket victory in the last two matches.

“Looks a better wicket, hopefully put the runs on the board today.

Everyone contributing for the team, continue this momentum,” Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan who looks happy to be asked to bat first despite losing the toss, said.

England, which needs a victory to avoid whitewash, fielded an unchanged side.

“It gives us the best chance of winning the game. In the last game we were exceptional with the ball defending a low total. Fantastic bowlers to call upon and we’ll try to start well. Be the player for your team, take it on if today’s your day,” Buttler said.

Line Ups:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed.