Tarique Rahman and Shafiqur Rahman to deliver addresses to the nation today

Ahead of the 13th National Parliament Election and referendum, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Dr. Shafiqur Rahman will address the nation today, Monday (February 9). State media Bangladesh Television (BTV) will broadcast the speeches of these two top leaders.

According to BTV sources, Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Dr. Shafiqur Rahman’s speech will be broadcast today between 6 PM and 7 PM. Subsequently, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman’s address to the nation will be aired between 7 PM and 8 PM.

Furthermore, as part of the election campaign, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Amir Maulana Mamunul Haque’s speech is also scheduled to be broadcast today between 6 PM and 7 PM.

Previously, yesterday, Sunday (February 8), Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and Islami Andolan Bangladesh Amir Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim (Charmonai Pir) addressed the nation on Bangladesh Television. On that day, Charmonai Pir’s speech was broadcast at 6 PM, and Nahid Islam’s speech was aired at 7 PM.

Meanwhile, Tarique Rahman’s Press Secretary, Saleh Shiblu, informed the media last Wednesday that Tarique Rahman would deliver an election address to the nation on BTV on February 9, as approved by the Election Commission.

On the other hand, Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, Head of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Central Publicity and Media Department, stated in a press release that although Jamaat Amir Dr. Shafiqur Rahman planned to address the nation at 9 PM today as part of the election campaign, permission has been sought from the Election Commission for its broadcast via Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar.

The press release further stated that in the context of the 13th National Parliament Election to be held on February 12 and the referendum for the implementation of the July Charter, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, as a responsible political organization, is committed to fulfilling the expectations and aspirations of the people.

Meanwhile, a letter signed by Md. Ruhul Amin Mallick, Director of Public Relations at the Election Commission (EC), has issued directives to the Director General of BTV regarding the broadcast of election speeches. The letter states that creating an equitable electoral environment is crucial to ensure fair, free, and acceptable elections. To this end, the Commission has directed BTV to ensure equal broadcasting opportunities for all political parties.

The EC stated that in accordance with Rule 6(c) of the National Parliament Election Code of Conduct, 2025, election campaign slots must be allocated for the heads of political parties in the order of their applications. BTV will finalize the duration of the speeches and the date and time of recording in consultation with the respective political parties.

It is noteworthy that the 13th National Parliament Election and referendum will be held on February 12, from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.