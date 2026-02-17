Home » Tarique Rahman Elected Leader of Parliament and Prime Minister
Tarique Rahman Elected Leader of Parliament and Prime Minister

by newsdesk
Following the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members of the National Parliament, Tarique Rahman has been elected Leader of Parliament and Prime Minister at the first meeting of the parliamentary party.

On Tuesday (February 17), after the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the National Parliament, and under the chairmanship of Tarique Rahman, the parliamentary party unanimously elected Tarique Rahman as the Leader of Parliament and Prime Minister, having secured an absolute majority in the 13th national parliamentary election.

Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP’s media cell, provided this information.

Earlier, at around 10:30 AM, the Chief Election Commissioner administered the oath of office to the members elected from the BNP alliance in the oath-taking chamber of the Parliament building.

