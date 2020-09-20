Tested workers must be evaluated in committees: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the time-tested leaders and workers of the party must be evaluated at all levels of committees.

“The tested leaders and workers cannot be dropped from committees by any means. I am asking all to give priority to devoted and uncontroversial workers in forming committees in the coming days,” he said.

The minister was addressing a review meeting on progress of Western Bangladesh Bridge Improvement Project (WBBIP) through a videoconferencing from his official residence.

Quader said some people are saying that drives against corruption and irregularities have been stopped but it is not true as the drives are still going on.

If anyone of AL makes any wrong, he or she would not be not be spared, Quader cautioned.

The minister called upon the officials concerned of different development projects to work with utmost sincerity and honesty to further speed up the works which witnessed a halt during the coronavirus pandemic.

He stressed on keeping transparency of works and preventing waste of public money in the projects.

Later, as part of the programme of planting two tree saplings for all members of parliament, Quader planted two saplings on Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban premises.

Under the initiative of Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, the tree plantation programme is being held on parliament premises as part of planting one crore saplings announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Chief arborist Sheikh Md Kudrat-e-Khuda and officials of the JS Secretariat were present on the occasion.