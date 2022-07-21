TESY names Abu Noman Md SALEH for envisioning their brand in Bangladesh and the South and Southeast regions of Asia

One of the leading European producers of electric storage water heaters, indirectly heated water tanks, heat pump water heaters and electric heating appliances, TESY, announced Mr. Abu Noman Md. SALEH as their Regional Manager for South and Southeast Asia. This stated that Mr. Abu Noman Md. SALEH has taken over this position and has been leading their brand since the later part of the year of 2020. A proud and worthy initiation for TESY and Mr. SALEH, as a Bangladeshi, to represent their brand, it said in this statement.

TESY has been a global brand operating and expanding its business in 56 countries and gaining its reputation in water heating solutions for over three decades. Redefining luxury, innovation, and modern living and securing the trust of their customers and partners, it’s added. “Annually, TESY produces over one million water heaters for households and industrial purposes and distributes them all around the world. In the last decade, TESY showed a rapid development and introduced to the world a wide range of cutting-edge products and patented solutions that meet the current requirements for energy efficiency and environmental protection.”

Reflecting on his experience of leading TESY in the region for the last year, Mr. SALEH said, “The market growth in Bangladesh, where demand for home appliances is skyrocketing, is very robust with the increasing number of new residential units and improvement in the overall standard of living among our population. All of these conditions make it a very compelling market for TESY to grow in.”

Mr. Abu Noman Md. SALEH has been a pioneer in global business development, operation management, sales, and cost projection. He has 16 years of impressive experience in driving up businesses from scratch to leading positions and accomplishing absolutely astounding results for business to grow.