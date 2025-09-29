Home » There’s no anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh, CA tells Zeteo
There’s no anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh, CA tells Zeteo

by newsdesk
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has binned the allegations of persecutions on Hindu minority in Bangladesh under the interim government.

“There is no anti-Hindu violence,” Professor Yunus said in an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan for Zeteo, conducted on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here.

Dismissing the claims as misinformation, he added, “One of the specialties of India right now is fake news.”

Professor Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist, became the interim head of Bangladesh following the 2024 July Uprising that led to the ouster of former fascist prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

“I was surprised,” Yunus said, reflecting on the public’s decision to name him as interim chief which he “reluctantly accepted”. “If you have sacrificed so much, I will change my mind,” he recalled telling the impassioned protestors at the time.

The interview, released on September 29, covered several issues including justification for the delay of the national elections, Rohingya crisis and banning activities of fascist Awami League.

