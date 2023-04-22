This year’s Eid journey is peaceful, hassle free: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader today said that this year’s Eid journey has been made peaceful and free from sufferings.

“There is no sufferings in buses, trains and launches, while the government has also opened the Padma Bridge for the movement of motor bikes for the younger generation,” he said.

He told reporters after visiting the BRTA overpass project and Tongi flyover in front of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this morning.

Quader said that the concerned officials of the ministry of road transport have been asked to be more careful so that the Eid makers can return to their destinations peacefully after vacation.