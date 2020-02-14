Three killed, 9 injured in road accident in Gopalganj
14 February 2020, 9:49:03
Three people were killed in a road accident in Kashiani, Gopalganj. The accident happened on Friday (February 7) morning. At least nine more were injured in this accident. Our local correspondent said, that the accident took place in a collision between bus and nasimon. The injured were rushed to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital.
The identity of the casualty could not be immediately confirmed.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Comments: