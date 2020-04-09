Three more die of Covid-19, 54 fresh cases detected: health official

Healthcare officials today reported three fresh COVID-19 deaths to increase the pandemic toll to 20 overnight, while 54 people have tested positive during the period, raising their number to 218.

“Three more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, while the number of coronavirus cases has stood at 218 as 54 more people have been infected by the lethal virus during the time,” Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control

and Research (IEDCR) Director Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora told a virtual media briefing from Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) here.