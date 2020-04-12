Three more die of Covid-19, 58 fresh cases detected: Maleque

Bangladesh today reported three more deaths from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) overnight, raising the death toll to 30 and confirmed 58 fresh positive cases.

“Three more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, while the number of coronavirus cases has stood at 482 as 58 more people have been infected by the lethal virus during the time,” Health Minister Zahid Maleque told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city by joining it online.

Director General of DGHS Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad and IEDCR Director Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora also addressed the briefing.