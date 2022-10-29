Ties of heart of Bengal’s people go beyond barbed wire fence: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said barbed wire fence or geographical line could not separate the bond of heart of the people of two Bengals.

Describing Bengalis as meritorious, he said most of those won Nobel price from Indian Sub-Continent were Bengali and they left many people of the world behind in term of talent.

“Our culture is one of the best in the world,” said Dr Hasan while inaugurating the 4th Bangladesh Film Festival as the chief guest at ‘Rabindra Sadan’ in West Bengal’s capital of India.

Mentioning that the film industry of Bangladesh started its journey under the guidance of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1957, Dr Hasan said, “Barbed wire fence should not confine our arts and culture as arties do not have any geographical boundary. Uttam-Suchitra does not only belong to India, I think they belong to Bangla and belong to us also”.

West Bengal government’s Information Technology, Electronics and Tourism Affairs Minister Babul Sarker addressed the session as special guest while renowned Indian film director Gautam Gosh presided over it.

Saimum Sarwar Kamol, MP, of Bangladesh, deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh Mission in Kolkata Andalib Ilias, first secretary (press) Ranjan Sen, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Sarker in his speech said joint infinitives should be taken for the development of films of the two countries. There is no detachment between the artistes between the two Bengals, he added.

Film maker Gautam Gosh said viewers of Bengali films did not decrease yet. Films of the two countries need to be more streamlined to encourage the viewers, he added.

Apart from the documentaries and short films, 25 full-length recently released feature films, which have earned huge acclamations, are being screened in Nandan-1, 2 and 3 halls in Rabindra Sadan from 12 noon to 8 pm every day.

The screening will continue till November 2.

The 25 feature films include Gunin, Hridita, Beauty Circus, Hawa, Paran, Payer Tolay Mati Nei, Paap Punno, Kalbela, Chironjeeb Mujib, Rehana Morium Noor, Nona Jaler Kabbo, Raat Jaga Phool, Lal Moroger Jhuti, Goor, Golui, Gondi, Bishwa Sundari, Rupsha Nadir Banke, Shuttle Train, Moner Moto Manush Pailam Na, Na-Dorai, Komla Rocket, Gohin Baluchar and Unpanchat Batas.

The documentaries include Hasina-A Daughter’s tale, Badhya Bhumete Ekdin, Ekti Desher Jonno Gaan (Song for a country) and Modhumoti Parer Manushti Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The short films are Dhor, Moyna, Tarnsit, Kothai Pabo Tare, Fera, Nari Jibon, Kagoj Khela and Aarong.

The Bangladesh film festival which the organisers said that it brought people of two countries much closer is being held during the four years. As many as 32 popular films from Bangladesh were screened at the festival last year at Nandan-1.

Meanwhile, the visiting Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud addressed a discussion title ‘Development of Bangladesh’ in the press club auditorium in Kolkata as key speaker with Kolkata Press Club President Snehasis Sur in the chair in the afternoon.

Lauding the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s endeavors for the development of Bangladesh, he said the development in Bangladesh in the last 14 years under the dynamic leadership of the premier is an example for all the developing countries of the world.

Bangladesh is one of the first three countries in the world in the list of economic growth when the economy is stagnating all over the world due to the recent COVID-19 situation, he added.

Mentioning that Sheikh Hasina’s government believes in regional development as there is no sustainable development without regional development, Hasan further said that the relationship between the people of India and Bangladesh is written with blood.

He expressed his gratitude to India for cooperating Bangladesh in its development journey.

“Bangladesh will remember the cooperation of India,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, a programme title ‘Simana Periye Amra Bangalee’ was organized by the Indo-Bangla Press Club at a local hotel which brought a scope for the Bangalees from Kolkata and Bangladesh to exchange views under the same roof.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud attended it as the chief guest with Indo Bangladesh Press Club President Kingshuk Chakraborty in the chair.

Food and Supplies Minister of West Bengal Rathin Ghosh was present there as guest of honor while Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, India Andalib Elias join it as special guest.

Several distinguished and cultural personalities including Jaya Ahsan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Mosharraf Karim, Daily Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Naem Nizam, Editor-in-Chief of Ekattor Television Mozammel Babu, Daily Kalbela Editor Santosh Sharma, Bangla Tribune Editor Zulfiqer Russell and Press Minister of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India Shaban Mahmood were also present on the occasion.