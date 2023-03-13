Tigers thrash England to clinch maiden T20 series

Mehidy Hasan Miraz came up with a stellar allround show as Bangladesh scripted a memorable series victory over mighty England, securing a four-wicket win in the second T20 match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Bangladesh won the three-match series opener by six wickets and now the hard- fought victory in the second game gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Miraz claimed his career-best 4-12 in this format and then played a 16 ball- 20 with willow to play a major role in winning the game. As crucial as it was the innings of Najmul Hossain Shanto who steered Bangladesh through a torrid period to remain not out on 46.

He played a 30 ball-51 in the first match to give Bangladesh the six-wicket victory.

After Miraz’s magic with cherry bowled England out for just 117 in 20 overs, Bangladesh knocked off the target with seven balls to spare, reaching 120-6.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer gave England a flicker of hope, snapping up 3-13 but Shanto held the nerve impeccably.

Bangladesh lost both the openers Liton Das and Rony Talukdar, both for 9 in the chase, of moderate target inside first powerplay for only 27 runs.

Shanto who came to the crease in third over held the one end with utmost confidence but the chase got the pace when Miraz struck two sixes for his 16 ball-20. Bangladesh earlier saw the departure of Towhid Hridoy for 17 as leg- spinner Rehan Ahmed removed him for his debut wicket in just his second ball.

Archer removed Miraz with a slower delivery and then clocked 92 miles pace to rattle the stump of Afif Hossain.

Moeen Ali in between claimed the wicket of skipper Shakib Al Hasan as Bangladesh were left at 100-6 in 18th over.

England appeared to be pumped up, sensing an unlikely victory but Shanto and Taskin Ahmed hit three boundaries off Chris Jordan’s first over of the day to close out the game, sending the packed stadium into delirium.

Taskin who hit the winning boundary was not out on 8.

Earlier, all of the Bangladesh bowlers came up with disciplined show in slow track to curb the aggression of the power-packed England batting line up after Captain Shakib Al Hasan chose to bowl first.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed gave Bangladesh a good start, taking out Dawid Malan, caught by Hasan Mahmud at third man for 5.

But England appeared to recover the early trouble, thanks to Phil Salt and Moeen Ali, who helped the side touch 50-run mark in the first powerplay.

Bangladesh thereafter bounced back in emphatic style, with Captain Shakib Al Hasan removing Salt with a return catch. Salt hit three fours and one six for his 25 off 19.

The most engrossing moment of the match came after that as fast bowler Hasan Mahmud rattled the stump of England skipper Jos Buttler (4) with a searing Yorker.

While the scenario of the tumbling wicket was a treat to watch for the jam- packed stadium, the dismissal proved to be a mental breakdown for the world champions, who after that looked completely out-of-sort and jaded.

Miraz then got into act, firstly claiming the wicket of Moeen Ali for 15 and left England to 57-4 in eight over as the Three Lions lost three wickets for seven runs in nine balls.

The big blow for England came when Miraz dealt double blow in the 15th over, as he had Sam Curran (12) and Chris Woakes (0) stumped in the space of three balls.

He thereafter took the wicket of Chris Jordan to complete his first four-for in the T20 cricket.

Ben Duckett meanwhile played an anchor role, making team high 28 but Mustafizur Rahman came back in his second spell to get the better of him.

Rehan Ahmed (12) and Jofra Archer (0) then were trapped run out as England were bowled out.