Tk 85cr VGF cash distribution continues in Rangpur

Distribution of Taka 85.06 crore among 18.09-lakh families continues under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme to assist them in celebrating the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

Officials said distribution of cash money would be completed soon to help the needy, poor, distressed and jobless people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the division.

“Each of the selected card-holder families is getting Taka 450 as VGF assistance and the distribution process continues amid strict supervision to ensure full transparency,” Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain told BSS.

Earlier, the Ministry of Food and Disaster Management allocated the money for distribution among selected VGF card holder families in all eight districts of the division.

The upazila administrations with assistance of local union parishads, municipalities, public representatives and union level committees concerned prepared lists of beneficiary families and distributed cards before distribution of the VGF cash. “The distribution process of the VGF money will be completed well ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival in all 31 municipalities and 58 upazilas of eight districts in Rangpur division,” Hossain added.

Talking to BSS today, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Rangpur ATM Akhteruzzaman said the government has allocated Taka 19.03 crore as VGF assistance for distribution among 4,22,915 distressed families of the district.

“Local administrations and public representatives at the upazila, union and ward levels in all eight upazilas and three municipalities of Rangpur district are distributing the money,” he said.

Gaibandha DRRO Idris Ali said distribution of about Taka 7.47 crore of VGF cash continues smoothly among 1,65,970 card holder families of seven upazilas and four municipalities in the district.

Kurigram DRRO Abdul Hye Sarker said 4,28,525 card-holder families of nine upazilas and three municipalities in Kurigram are getting Taka 19.28 crore of VGF cash with Taka 450 each.

DRRO of Dinajpur Akram Hossain said Taka 8.63 crore of VGF cash is being distributed smoothly among 1,91,733 card-holder families of all 13 upazilas and nine municipalities in the district with Taka 450 each.

DRRO of Thakurgaon Abul Asad Miah said local administrations and public representatives are distributing about Taka 4.14 crore of VGF cash among 91,991 families of all five upazilas and three municipalities in the district.

Similarly, local administrations and public representatives of Lalmonirhat district are distributing Taka 3.04 crore of VGF cash among 67,601 card-holder families of five upazilas and two municipalities.

Besides, Taka 19.19 crore is being distributed among 4,04,315 families of six upazilas and four municipalities in Nilphamari and Taka 5.28 crore among 1,17,281 families of five upazilas and three municipalities in Panchagarh districts.

Chairman Amenur Rahman of Chandanpat union in Rangpur Sadar upazila said distribution of Taka 23.70 lakh of VGF money among 5,267 card holder families of the union continues smoothly and will be completed tomorrow.