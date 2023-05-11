Top Russian, Syrian, Turkish, Iranian diplomats meet in Moscow
A four-party meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran, Sergey Lavrov, Faisal Mekdad, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, kicked off in Moscow on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent reports.
Before this meeting, Cavusoglu said that he was hoping to discuss with his colleagues, among other issues, the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland as well as the war on terrorism.
In early April, technical consultations between the deputy foreign ministers of the four countries were held in the Russian capital. They were meant to produce the exact date and content of this ministerial meeting which intends to facilitate the normalization of relations between Syria and Turkey.
