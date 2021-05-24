Home / National, World News / Details
Total eclipse of moon on Wednesday
24 May 2021, 6:39:01
A total Eclipse of the Moon will occur on May 26 (Wednesday).
It would start at 17.09. BST and end at 19.51 BST, said a press release.
This Eclipse will be visible in Bangladesh. Detailed information of this eclipse could be known at www.bmd.gov.bd/astronomy/eclipse.
