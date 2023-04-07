Tucker steers Ireland to 44-run lead against Bangladesh

A resolute batting performance of the Ireland batters kept Bangladesh at bay as the visitors finally gained a lead and stretched it to 44 runs at tea on day three of the one-off Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Lorcan Tucker led the resistance and closed in on a century on debut as he was batting on 89 with Andy McBrine on 27 at the second interval of the day.

Thanks to their bold approach, Ireland reached 199-6. Bangladesh put up 369 before being bowled out in first innings and took a 155-run lead, as Ireland were shot out for 214.

In between two sessions on day three, Bangladesh were able to take just one wicket, which was the testament of the temperament of the Irish batters in their only fourth Test.

Tucker stitched two important partnerships to keep Ireland going-a 72-run with Harry Tector for the sixth wicket and 73 with McBrine for the undefeated seventh wicket stand.

Tector, one of the six debutants of Ireland, who made 50 in the first innings, went on to score 56 off 159, hitting seven fours and one six in the second innings.

Resuming the third day at a precarious 27-4, Ireland hit back brilliantly thanks to Harry Tector and Peter Moor who added a little but significant 38-run for the fourth wicket. The partnership boosted the Irish confidence to a great extent.

The hosts could have got the wicket of Tector early in the third morning as he edged a slower delivery of left-arm spinner Taijul Islam behind the wicket when on 9 but wicket-keeper Liton Das put it down.

Tector then made Bangladesh paying for it heavily, frustrating them throughout the morning session.

Pacer Shoriful Islam finally broke the partnership, when Moor edged a moving delivery behind the wicket to be out on 16.

But Tucker’s arrival paced the scoreboard as his bold approach to attack the spinners, specially left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, paid off.

Tector raised his second fifty in the Test then off 145 balls, with an outside edge of Khaled Ahmed delivery that flew into the gap between the slips and gully.

But after a little while Taijul had him leg-before after Tector tried to paddle sweep a delivery that didn’t turn much.

Bangladesh got a ray of after the dismissal of Tector but Tucker and McBrine frustrated them further to take the match to the last session when the hosts believed they could wrap up the innings in the first session.

Both Tucker and McBrine showed courageous approach of going after the Bangladeshi spinners fearlessly, which paid off nicely for them.

Tucker however drove Taijul to the mid-wicket for a single to raise his fifty on debut Test off 94 balls and went on to strength to strength, much to the despair of the Bangladeshi bowlers.

With aggressive approach, Tucker and McBrine saw out the session and kept the side in the hunt for a big lead.