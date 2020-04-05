Two more dies of COVID-19, nine fresh cases detected: IEDCR

Two more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients died in the country overnight raising the death toll to eight and nine more new COVID-19 positive cases were detected during the same period , according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

“Two more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, while the number of coronavirus cases has stood at 70 as nine more people have been infected by the lethal virus,” IEDCR Director Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora told a virtual media briefing at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city today.