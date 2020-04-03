Home / National / Details

Two more new coronavirus cases detected: IEDCR

2 April 2020, 1:06:45

Two more new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases were detected in the country over the last 24 hours, while no death was reported during the same period, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

“Two more COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours …. meaning the total number of positive cases has stood at 56,” Dr Md Habibur Rahman, director(management information system) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) told a virtual media briefing at the IEDCR here today.

