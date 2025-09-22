UK Warns Israel Against Retaliation Over Palestinian Statehood Recognition

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has cautioned Israel not to annex parts of the West Bank in response to the UK’s decision to formally recognise a Palestinian state.

Speaking ahead of a UN conference in New York, Cooper said she had directly conveyed to Israeli officials that any such move would be unacceptable. She stressed that the UK’s decision was aimed at protecting the security of both Israelis and Palestinians and at reviving the stalled peace process.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the policy shift on Sunday, aligning Britain with Canada, Australia, and Portugal in recognising Palestinian statehood. Starmer said the move was intended to “revive hope” for peace and a two-state solution, calling the humanitarian crisis in Gaza “utterly intolerable.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the recognition, arguing that it rewarded terrorism. The US echoed his criticism, calling the decision a diplomatic gift to Hamas, which carried out the deadly 7 October 2023 attacks that killed 1,200 people and led to 251 hostage-takings.

Cooper rejected the claim, saying the UK remains firm that Hamas will have “no future, no role in government, and no role in security” in a future Palestinian state. She said the recognition was part of a moral duty to keep alive the prospect of a two-state solution rather than “walk away” after years of conflict and suffering.

France and Belgium are expected to make similar announcements this week, with France co-chairing a high-level meeting with Saudi Arabia on the way forward for a peace process.

The move comes as international pressure grows over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. A UN commission of inquiry recently accused Israel of committing genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity during the nearly two-year conflict — charges Israel has dismissed as baseless.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the UK’s recognition, saying it paves the way for Palestine to “live side by side with Israel in peace, security and good neighbourliness.”

Meanwhile, far-right members of Israel’s government called for the annexation of the West Bank in response. Netanyahu vowed to continue expanding settlements, while his minister Itamar Ben Gvir urged the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority altogether.

Despite criticism, UK officials say recognising Palestinian statehood is necessary to preserve the possibility of a negotiated peace.