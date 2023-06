Ukrainian forces have launched several new offensives on their eastern front, confronting Russian troops in the Donbas region, and have claimed more ground, a minister said Saturday.

Deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar said Ukrainian forces had assaulted Russian lines near the towns of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bo?danivka, Yagidne, Klishchivka and Kurdyumivka.

“There is progress in all directions,” she said.