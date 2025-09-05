US Sanctions Three Palestinian Rights Groups for Supporting ICC’s Israel Probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three prominent Palestinian human rights organizations, accusing them of assisting the International Criminal Court (ICC) in its war crimes investigation against Israel.

The sanctioned groups are Al-Haq, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR), and the Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights. According to Washington, these organizations provided information that supported the ICC’s decision to investigate Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

In 2024, the ICC announced a probe into alleged war crimes committed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during the Gaza offensive. The US has strongly opposed the move, saying it undermines the sovereignty of both Israel and its allies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, “These groups deliberately supported a politically motivated investigation that promotes bias instead of justice.”

In response, the three targeted organizations issued a joint statement condemning the sanctions as “cowardly, immoral, illegal, and undemocratic.” They argued that Washington is trying to suppress efforts to protect Palestinian human rights, especially amid ongoing violence in Gaza.

This is not the first time the US has acted against the ICC. Under the current administration, visa restrictions and asset freezes have already been placed on ICC judges. Recently, sanctions were also imposed on the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Context

The sanctions come amid heightened tensions over Gaza, where Israel’s military operations have drawn accusations of targeting civilians. Human rights advocates argue that the attacks violate international law, while the US insists such claims are politically motivated and unfairly single out Israel.