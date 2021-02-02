US warns of response after military detains Myanmar officials

People walk next to Yangon City Hall in Yangon on February 1, 2021, following reports Myanmar's military has detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's president in an apparent coup. (Photo by STR / AFP)

The United States on Sunday urged Myanmar’s military to release detained officials, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and warned of a response from Washington.

“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.