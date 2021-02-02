Home / World News / Details

US warns of response after military detains Myanmar officials

1 February 2021, 1:41:26

People walk next to Yangon City Hall in Yangon on February 1, 2021, following reports Myanmar's military has detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's president in an apparent coup. (Photo by STR / AFP)

The United States on Sunday urged Myanmar’s military to release detained officials, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and warned of a response from Washington.

“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from World News

All news from World News
BD24Live.com © 2021 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive