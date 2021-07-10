Vehicles barred from using ferry to stem Corona spread
All types of vehicles and passenger transport will not be allowed to ply the ferry-route to ensure public health safety and control the COVID-19 situation from today.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) issued a notification in this regard this afternoon. Only emergency goods-carrying vehicles and ambulances will be allowed to cross river by ferry in compliance with strict health rules, the notification added.
