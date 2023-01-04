Voting begins in Gaibandha-5 by-polls

Voting to Gaibandha-5 (Saghata-Fulchhari upazila) constituency by-polls began at 8 am today amid tight security as the polling will continue till 4 pm without any break.

A public holiday has been announced in the constituency to enable the voters to exercise their rights to franchise, officials said.

A total of 3, 39, 743 voters will cast their votes at 952 booths of 145 centres in all the 17 unions of the upazilas to elect Member of Parliament from the constituency, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Oliur Rahman visited some polling centers in the morning to see the polling atmosphere.

During his visit, the voters expressed satisfaction over the polling atmosphere in the centers, saying they are exercising their rights to franchise peacefully.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel along with other law enforcers are patrolling the roads and important places of the constituencies so the voters can cast their votes without any difficulties, said police super Md. Kamal Hossain.

As many as 17 executive magistrates and two judicial magistrates are on duty to hold the by-polls peacefully said, additional district magistrate Jahid Hasan Siddiquee.

Mobile and summary courts are also tasked with instantly trying the law violators during the polling, he also said.

A number of voters were seen to go to the polling centres to cast their votes with festive mood.

Five candidates are contesting the election race, district election officer said.

The candidates are Mahmud Hasan Ripon (Awami League), Zahangir Hossain (Bikolpo Dhara), Nahiduzzaman Nishat (Independent), Syed Mahbubur Rahman (Independent), and Golam Shaheed Ranzu (Jatiya Party).

But, a few days back, independent candidate Nahiduzzaman Nishat at a press conference in Bogura Press Club had announced to withdraw himself from the election race.

The constituency fell vacant due to the death of veteran parliamentarian and deputy speaker of the Jatiya Sangshad Adv. Fazle Rabbi Miah.

Then, on August 24, the election commission announced the by-polls to be held on October 12.

According to the election schedule, the polling started on October 12, but after noon, due to some irregularities the voting was suspended.

Later, the election commission rescheduled the by-elections for January 4.