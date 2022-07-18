Waste management being modernized: Taposh

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is

set to purchase modern machineries, vehicles and equipment along with

planning to build an Intermediate Treatment Facility at the city’s Matuail

central waste warehouse to modernize the overall waste management.

“We are going to modernize the waste management system by purchasing the

ultra modern equipment, machineries and vehicles,” DSCC Mayor Barrister

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh told BSS in an interview.

The mayor said they have a plan to set up an Intermediate Treatment

Facility on 31 acres of land at Matuail central waste depot, adding that

acquisition of land to this end has already been completed.

Barrister Taposh said the DSCC has already initiated the process to buy

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) machine and compactor vehicles having

capacity of carrying 10 tons and six tons of waste.

“We will procure 30 compactor vehicles involving Taka 50 crore by this

fiscal through international tender with our own funds while a process is

also taken to purchase over 100 compactor vehicles to increase collection and

transportation of waste,” he said.

The DSCC has also decided to purchase required equipment such as long bum

and short bum to collect waste from the canals, he added.

“We will use amphibious excavators and horizontal directional drilling

machines to remove waste from the canals this time which will help save

time,” he said.

Once the compactor vehicles, Horizontal Directional Drilling and other

equipment are purchased, he said that the DSCC will be able to collect huge

amount of waste at shortest time.

Barrister Taposh said they have put emphasis on collecting waste and

transporting it directly to the central warehouse at Matuail shortly by

adopting modern methods.

He said, “You know, after taking charge of the mayor, I have prioritized

some works including waste management. I have reshuffled the waste management

system by adopting the ward-based approach developed by the JICA (Japan

International Cooperation Agency).”

He said the DSCC has a plan to build waste transfer centers or Secondary

Transfer Station (STS) in all the 75 wards under its jurisdiction.

“Waste transfer centers have already been built in 42 wards while the

remaining 33 wards will get the STS by this year,” Barrister Taposh said.

The mayor said they consider widening the activities of collecting medical

waste at regional level as this kind of garbage are increasing day by day.

He also said they have appointed a contractor in each ward to collect

garbage from house to house and transport those directly to the Matual

central waste depot.

In this connection, he said, “We have taken a policy that no more garbage

or waste remain on roads and in open places.”

The mayor said they have already picked up 8 lakh tons of waste from

canals, box-culverts and drains after taking control of those from WASA since

January last year.

The DSCC has so far collected 6.94 lakh tons of household garbage in the

last 10 months, he continued.