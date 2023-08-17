বাংলা
Thursday, August 17, 2023
National Water levels in 55 rivers rise, 52 fall
National

Water levels in 55 rivers rise, 52 fall

by Mir Shakil
by Mir Shakil

Water levels at 55 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 52 stations recorded fall.

Among the 109 monitored river stations, two have been registered steady and water level at one river station is flowing below the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said here today.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in falling trend which may continue in next 48 hours, the FFWC bulletin said, adding the Ganges-Padma rivers are in steady state which may fall in the next 48 hours.

Except the Kushiyara, all the major rivers in the North-eastern region of the country are in falling trend which may continue in the next 48 hours, the bulletin added. In next 24 hours, the Jamuna river at Porabari point may flow close to its danger level, the bulletin also added.

Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts of
Bangladesh during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today.

A total of 71 mm rainfalls were recorded Dhaka and 44 mm at Rangamati districts.

