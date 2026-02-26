When is Dr. Yunus Leaving Jamuna? The Details Are Out

Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the former Chief Adviser of the recently departed interim government, is scheduled to vacate the State Guest House ‘Jamuna’ tomorrow, February 27. This information was confirmed by sources at the Government Housing Directorate, under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works. The Nobel laureate economist has been residing at Jamuna since concluding his tenure as Chief Adviser.

He had been living at the State Guest House Jamuna on Hare Road since taking oath as the Chief Adviser of the interim government on August 8, 2024. After serving for approximately one and a half years, he peacefully handed over power to the winning government following the 13th national parliamentary election held on February 12.

Meanwhile, following their overwhelming victory in the election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led government has been formed with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at its helm. For the Prime Minister’s security and convenient access to the Secretariat, Jamuna on Hare Road in the capital has been designated as his official residence. Md. Khalekuzzaman Chowdhury, Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department, stated that the Prime Minister will move into Jamuna after some renovation work is completed.

During the interim government’s tenure, areas around the National Parliament Building and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar were considered for the Prime Minister’s new residence. However, due to time constraints and other reasons, those plans did not progress, according to relevant sources.

Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have confirmed that Professor Yunus handed over his diplomatic (red) passport during his government’s term. In addition to the Chief Adviser, approximately 20 advisers and individuals with adviser status have returned their diplomatic passports. Most of them returned their passports before the election.

Related sources indicated that Professor Yunus’s long-standing ‘Three Zero’ vision—zero poverty, zero unemployment, and zero carbon emissions—might be the focus of various future initiatives. However, no specific programs have been finalized yet.

He has also received invitations for various trips abroad. Lamia Morshed, former Chief Coordinator of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), is coordinating these matters. Plans are underway for where he will participate in person and where he will deliver virtual speeches.

It is noteworthy that the interim government led by Professor Yunus was formed on August 5, 2024, after the fall of the Awami League government. After serving for about one and a half years and handing over power to the elected government, he had been residing at the State Guest House Jamuna. Tomorrow’s departure from the residence marks the formal conclusion of this chapter for him.