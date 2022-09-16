White House announces $600 mn in new military aid for Ukraine

The White House on Thursday approved a new package of up to $600 million in additional military aid for Ukraine, as Washington moves to support Kyiv’s counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion force.

The aid consists of equipment and services, as well as training, the executive branch said in a statement. It did not provide further details, including on the type of weapons provided.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the United States has provided more than $15 billion in military assistance to Kyiv.

This latest US announcement comes two weeks after the Ukrainian army began to wage a massive counter-offensive against Russian troops.