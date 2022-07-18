Who had the highest rising price tags after Euro 2020?

Despite the footballing world moving into data driven decision making and advanced scouting networks, a few standout performances at a major tournament can put a player in a shop window and can definitely stick a few quid on their price tag.

Here we take a look at the players who have seen the biggest price rises as a result of Euro 2020.

Number 5. Denzel Dumfries, Netherlands

In 2018 Denzel Dumfries joined PSV for under £5m. Last year he was linked with a move to Arsenal for around double that. Now, after a hugely impressive Euros at fullback for the Netherlands, he is being courted at double that again; that’s £20m for those not keeping up.

Some would suggest that still represents decent value for a 25-year-old that has just contributed two goals and an assist from four appearances at a major final. A couple of clubs clearly agree; Everton and Inter Milan are believed to be interested in his signature.

Number 4. Patrik Schick, Czech Republic

At this moment in time, it’s highly plausible that Schick ends Euro 2020 with the Golden Boot for the five goals he netted. The Czechs were eliminated in the quarter final but Schick almost single handedly took them there, courtesy of goals of all different types.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward hit just nine goals in an entire Bundesliga campaign in 2020/21 leaving his value estimated to be around £21m. It’s rumoured that several clubs are now interested in acquiring his signature; Leverkusen are said to be happy to let him go – for £40m.

Number 3. Manuel Locatelli, Italy

Former AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli is said to be interesting Juventus and Arsenal at around the £40m price mark. That’s about £10m higher than his market value before the Championships got underway.

It’s not a huge shock either; Italy have been one of the standout teams and Locatelli, who has played alongside one of the tournaments shortest players in Lorenzo has looked phenomenal with better players around him.

While Lorenzo Insigne proves that in soccer as well as in basketball (check out TwinSpires shortest players in NBA ever) you don’t need to be tall to succeed, Locatelli proves that you don’t need to be hunky to be a defensive midfielder.

At club level, the player has impressed with Sassuolo but not to the level he’s shown during the international competition.

Number 2. Jeremy Doku, Belgium

Rennes youngster was very much on the radar of big clubs before Euro 2020 kicked off; he’s played a big role for the Red and Blacks in Ligue 1 this season albeit with a modest return of two goals and three assists in 30 games. His market value was believed to be around the £20m mark ahead of the European Championships getting underway; now Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in splashing out on the Belgian winger. Any move is likely to cost near on double the aforementioned £20m. Despite only making two appearances at the Euros, his ability to deliver on the biggest stage was unquestionable.

Number 1. Mikkel Damsgaard, Denmark

Topping our list is 21-year-old Damsgaard. It’s based on the pure ramp his price has reportedly seen. Rewind a year and he was heading to Serie A for £6m; from there he produced alright numbers for Sampdoria but hardly uprooted trees hence he started Euro 2020 out of the picture for the Danes. Christian Eriksen suffered that hard to watch cardiac arrest, which opened the door to Damsgaard and he’s not looked back. Not only has he scored and assisted in the tournament but he’s been the tempo setter for Denmark, which is a huge thing. His club have put a £45m tag on his head.

There you have it, five players who have seen their price tag increase off the back of Euro 2020.