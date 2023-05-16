Work sincerely as country’s development isn’t hampered: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked new Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadre officers to work with patriotism and sincerity as country’s development spree conducted by the government for the last 14 years isn’t hampered in anyway.

“You (BCS officers) should work sincerely as the change in development, we have made in the country for the last 14 years, cannot be hampered in anyway,” she said.

The premier was addressing the certificate-giving and closing ceremony of the 127th, 128th and 129th Law and Administration Training Courses for BCS admin cadres at BCS Administration Academy in city’s Shahbagh this morning.

She asked the fresh officers to imagine the condition of Bangladesh 14 years back.

“Isn’t Bangladesh changed between 2009 and 2023 in every sector that include infrastructure development, food production, education, usage of digital system and others? Bangladesh has progressed a lot,” she said.

The prime minister, as well, directed the new officers to work with patriotism and devotion to continue the current development spree.

Referring to assassination of the Father of the Nation along with most of his family members on August 15 in 1975, she said Bangladesh had been advancing towards socio-economic development with over 9 percent GDP growth and stability at that time.

She said the defeated force of 1971 is again hatching conspiracy to push the country back.

She also asked the fresh officers to expedite uplift works for ensuring country’s overall development as it turned into a hunger-and-poverty free country as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The premier said, “In accordance with the article 21 (2) of the Constitution, the government employees are always bound to serve the people. So, I want you (new officers) to work as servants of the people”.

She said she became Prime Minister of Bangladesh following the footprint of her father (Bangabandhu).

“I never think myself as a prime minister. I consider myself as a servant of people. My only duty is to serve them,” Sheikh Hasina said.

She called upon the new officers to go to the grassroots and work as servants of the people to ensure their welfare.

The premier also unveiled covers of three separate souvenirs— Joy Bangla (127th), Rangin Bangladesh (128th) and Elated Bangladesh (129th) — and a research paper under the supervision of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at the function.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Senior Secretary of the Ministry Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury and Rector of the BCS Administration Academy Mominur Rashid Amin spoke at the programme.

A video documentary on the BCS Administration Academy was also screened.