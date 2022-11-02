Work to change people’s fate with patriotism: PM asks BCS officers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the new Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) officers to work for changing the lot of the countrymen being inspired with patriotism.

“I urge the new officers to work to change people’s lot with patriotism,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing a function at BCS Administration Academy here on the certificate-giving and closing ceremony of the 124th, 125th and 126th Law and Administration training course.

She reminded all that there was no Bangalee in the posts of secretary, general and major general, rather only a colonel during the Pakistan period.

“You (government officers) have to remember that now we can make everything after the country has become independent,” she said.

She urged the fresh officers to devote to the welfare of the country and its people citing that her government’s only target is to give the people a decent and improved life.

The prime minister said the new officers can play a great role in ensuring the overall development of those particular areas in where they are working by taking well-thought out plans.

She reminded the fresher that a country needs to concentrate on developing the communication, health, agriculture, education, power systems to build it as a developed and prosperous one alongside taking welfare programmes for the betterment of its people.

“I believe our new officers will take measures in line with that,” she added.

The prime minister later distributed certificates among 103 BCS officers upon completion of their five-month long law and administration training courses.

The trainees of each bath also separately joined photo sessions with the prime minister.

Sheikh Hasina earlier unveiled the plaque of Bangabandhu Study Centre at the BCS Administration Academy and went round it.

She also unveiled the cover of an edition of her speeches at the Law and Administration training courses at different times, titled “Bhashon Sangkolon”

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, it’s Senior Secretary K M Ali Azam and Rector (Secretary) of the BCS Administration Academy Mominur Rashid Amin spoke at the function.

Of the trainees, Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, Tania Tabassum and Farhana Nasrin expressed their feelings at the function.

A video documentary on the BCS Administration Academy was also screened at the function.

The prime minister asked the new officers to study the Secret Documents on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman based on Pakistani intelligence reports against Bangabandhu since 1948.

She said eleven volumes of the 14-volume set of the secret documents have already been published, adding there is no country in the world which published secret documents of their leaders.

“I think, if everyone read it (secret documents on Bangabandhu), it will be easy to know the history of Bangladesh and protect the generation from knowing distorted history alongside knowing the ways to make the country developed,” she said.

The premier also suggested the fresh officers to read the Ausamapta Atmajiboni (The Unfinished Memoirs), Karagarer Rojnamcha (The Prison Diaries), and Amar Dekha Naya Chin (The New China as I Saw), to know the true history of the Liberation War or how much struggle and sacrifice Bangabandhu endured for achieving the country’s independence.

Sheikh Hasina called upon the BCS officers to inspire people to grow more food using every inch of land against the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions, counter sanctions for which prices of essentials have been skyrocketing globally.

“I am telling you from very early to ensure that not a single inch of land remains uncultivated. Because, we will have to grow our own food—we have to ensure the demand for food and nutrition of the countrymen,” she said.

The prime minister said it is very difficult to meet the demand taking essentials from abroad as the entire world including America, Europe and England is facing economic and energy crisis due to the ongoing war.

In the given context, she said it would be the best way to stand on own feet instead of depending on others.

She added that her government’s policy is to build the country as a self-dignified nation for which requires concentrating on boosting food production, work efficiency, poverty reduction, education and proper training.

Describing the new officers as soldiers of 2041, the premier hoped that they would take the responsibility to build the country as developed and prosperous within 2041 maintaining the status of a developing country that attained for the last 13 years tireless efforts of the government.

She said it needs to give more importance on building agro-based industries to ensure the overall development of the country alongside ensuring waste management at the industries.

She said her government is establishing 100 economic zones across the country to stop indiscriminate industry buildings mainly to protect the arable land and generate huge employment.

To this end, the premier asked the freshers to educate the masses about protecting the environment through aforestation and tree plantation.

Sheikh Hasina also reminded them that her government has taken such development projects from which return will come quickly.

The prime minister said they have given houses free of cost to 35 lakh families to bring all the homeless and landless people under the housing schemes following Bangabandhu’s footprints, urging the new officers to pay due attention on it.

She asked the newly recruited officers to go to the grassroots and work as servant of the people to ensure their welfare.

The prime minister also called upon them to ensure all civic right to every village as her government is working to make sure balanced development of the country.