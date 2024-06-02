Work to make youths worthy citizens, President asks scout leaders

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked the scout leaders to work for making new generations as worthy citizens to reach the benefits of independence at people’s doorsteps.

“To keep pace with the rapidly changing world, we must encourage our youths to acquire practical skills in information technology (IT), computers, and international languages,” he said.

The president said this at the inaugural function of the 52nd annual general meeting (AGM) of the Bangladesh Scouts as the chief guest at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.

He said scout training can play a significant role in guiding young individuals to become ‘smart citizens’, emphasising the need for taking effective initiatives to involve children, teenagers, and youths in scouting activities.

The president, also the chief scout, urged the scout leaders to go beyond traditional scouting activities and contribute actively to solving social problems and shaping public opinion on various people-centric welfare issues.

“Selfishness, violence, greed, and moral degradation erode the values of our society. The negative influence of satellite culture, drug abuse, and misuse of IT has severe impact on teenagers. The rise of Juvenile gang culture in urban and suburban areas is a clear manifestation of the issues,” the head of state added.

In order to develop worthy citizens and create ‘smart Bangladesh’ free from drugs, terrorism, and corruption, the chief scout advised scout leaders to be more proactive in their efforts to nurture children, teenagers and youths.

The president expressed his gratitude to all the council members, scouts, and individuals involved in the scout movement for their dedication in empowering the future generation and fostering good citizenship.

He said the scout movement is widely recognized and an effective educational program worldwide, aimed at turning young individuals to honest, morally upright, ideal and responsible citizens.

Noting that the number of scouts is 25.87 lakh, he said it is still insufficient compared to the country’s total population.

“According to the National Strategic Plan-2030 of the Bangladesh Scouts, the scout membership will increase to five million . . . However, it is crucial to ensure quality as well. Both boys and girls should have equal opportunities to participate in scouting,” he continued.

The president expressed his hope that the people would also get benefit from the scouts’ services, including tree plantation, sanitation, health education, EPI (Expanded Program on Immunization), promoting energy conservation and raising environmental awareness.

He also commended the scouts for their role in providing assistance to the injured and affected people during various calamities, including fires.

A video documentary on the activities of Bangladesh Scouts in the previous years was screened at the function.

In recognition of the outstanding contributions of Bangladesh Scouts to the expansion of scouting, including training, programs, social development, and health-related activities, the president also presented awards for 2022 and 2023.

These awards included the prestigious ‘President’s Rover Scout Award,’ the highest award in scouting known as the ‘Silver Tiger,’ and the second-highest award in the ‘Silver Hilsa’ category.

The chief scout also took part in a photo session with the awardees.

He emphasized the united work of the youths to develop themselves as ‘smart citizens’ with the spirit of the Great Liberation War and patriotism, to implement the ‘Vision 2041’ by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The head of state called upon the scouters to actively contribute to the overall scouting programme, which plays a vital role in the timely and sustainable socio-economic development of the country.

Bangladesh Scouts President Md. Abul Kalam Azad, MP, presided over the function.

Chief National Commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts Md Mozammel Haque Khan also spoke on the occasion.