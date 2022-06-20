Young actor Arefin Sowrob started Creative Digital Bangladesh
Creative Digital Bangladesh, a one-stop solution on digital marketing, has completed their two year journey recently. They also provided free technical support to their clients on the occasion. CEO-founder of Creative Digital Bangladesh – Arefin Sowrob – said, “he have always dreamed of success. he had to face many obstacles at the beginning of the career, but he did not break down.”
“We are still trying our best so that the young people who work in the digital world do not face obstacles and quickly get a good platform,” they further said.
The young actor Arefin Sowrob started Creative Digital Bangladesh in September 2019 after the Covid-19 economic development, education system and the normal life of people around the world since 2019.
