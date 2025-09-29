Yunus Lauds NRBs for Saving Bangladesh’s Economy, Urges Greater Investment

Amirul Islam, New York, Sept 28: Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has praised the crucial role of non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs), saying their remittances saved Bangladesh’s economy from collapse following the July uprising.

“Our economy had hit rock bottom. Your remittances saved it. They strengthened the very foundation of our economic recovery,” Prof Yunus told a gathering of NRBs at the “NRB Connect Day: Empowering Global Bangladeshis” event held at the New York Marriott Marquis, Manhattan, this afternoon.

Expressing optimism about the country’s future, the Nobel Peace Laureate said Bangladesh is rich in young manpower and urged foreign firms to consider relocating their factories to Bangladesh to leverage this demographic dividend.

Calling NRBs an integral part of the nation, Prof Yunus encouraged them to invest in Bangladesh with confidence and assured them that their voting rights would be guaranteed in the upcoming general elections.

He also highlighted the importance of regional economic cooperation, noting that Nepal, Bhutan, and India’s seven northeastern states are landlocked.

“If we open our seas for them, everyone will benefit. With proper facilities, global players will rush to Bangladesh,” he said, stressing the need to explore the blue economy and untapped gas reserves in the Bay of Bengal.

“Cox’s Bazar–Matarbari is ready to host a deep seaport,” he added.

At the start of the event, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury presented an overview of the country’s economy, noting that inflation and foreign exchange reserves had stabilized after recent policy measures. He said foreign direct investment (FDI) had doubled over the past year, crediting NRBs for playing a key role in economic recovery after the 2024 mass uprising.

A panel discussion, “Harnessing Diaspora as a National Asset,” was moderated by Lutfey Siddiqi, Special Envoy on International Affairs to the Chief Adviser.

Law Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul described the Bangladeshi diaspora as one of the nation’s greatest assets, acknowledging their contribution during the July–August movement.

Another panel was moderated by Dr. Khalilur Rahman, National Security Adviser and High Representative for the Rohingya Issue, and featured speakers including BNP leader Humayun Kabir, Jamaat leader Mohammad Nakibur Rahman, and NCP senior joint member secretary Dr. Tasnim Jara.

Dr. Jara called for greater inclusion of women and youth in nation-building efforts.

“When everyone works together, history changes — and together we will change history,” she said.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, and NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen also spoke.

The event featured a plenary session, the launch of the new “Shubheccha App” for NRBs, and several interactive segments where participants shared ideas, concerns, and proposals directly with policymakers.

Designed as a premier networking platform, NRB Connect Day brought together a diverse range of Bangladeshi expatriates from business, academia, healthcare, technology, and social development sectors to explore opportunities, strengthen diaspora engagement, and promote sustainable socio-economic growth.