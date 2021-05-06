Zakat can be instantly paid through Nagad

Nagad, the mobile financial service arm of the Bangladesh Post Office, has promoted its donation service making it easier for anyone to pay their zakat or any other financial assistance as part of their efforts to stand by the distressed and helpless people.

Due to lack of time and opportunity, many people cannot deliver zakat money to the poor and helpless.

This has led Nagad to come up with a solution for donors, distributors and recipients. The fastest-growing mobile financial service operator in the world has taken the initiative, as it believes that “If people survive, the country will survive”.

In order to pay Zakat, Fitra or any other donation from Nagad platform, the customer has to enter Nagad app and click on the ‘Donation’ option. After that, they have to select the organisation’s name through which they want the donation to reach the needy.

They will have to enter the amount and then their PIN to successfully complete the donation procedure, said a Nagad press release here today.

Currently, 21 organisations are associated with the service. They are Bidyanondo One Taka meal, BD thalassemia, Amar Bangladesh Foundation, It’s Humanity Foundation (IHF), SAJIDA Foundation, Bidyanondo Foundation, Center for Zakat Management, Innovative Consultancy, Human Aid Bangladesh Foundation, MASTUL Foundation, Doridro Charity Foundation, Odommo Bangladesh Foundation Mojar School, Obhizatrik Foundation, KK Foundation, Krishibid Foundation for Humanity, Anjuman Mufidul Islam, Quantum Foundation, Eye Care Programme, Manabik Shahajya Sangstha, Shwapnojatra-Edu Programme, Jaago Foundation and Universal Help Hub (UHH).

Speaking about the noble initiative, Tanvir A Mishuk, cofounder and managing director of Nagad, said, “There are a lot of well-to-do people who are interested in helping others. But, they can’t do so because they can’t find a platform that is really working for the people. We’ve built our platform for this group of the people.”

He said any interested person can reach out to the deprived individual, adding: “As we’re going through the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people who need help has increased. But, the government alone cannot do everything. So, the rich will have to come forward.”

Nagad has been involved in various charitable activities since its inception. Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the initiative to provide financial assistance to 50 lakh families whose breadwinners lost jobs due to the pandemic last year.

At that time, Nagad was given the responsibility to deliver the Eid gifts to 17 lakh families. This time Nagad has been given the task to distribute the gifts among 15 lakh beneficiaries.

Nagad has been carrying out the task of distribution of various government allowances, stipends and financial assistance during the ongoing pandemic, efficiently delivering the aid to the beneficiaries, ensuring transparency and thus saving the government fund.